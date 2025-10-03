Hello bug keepers!

With this update, we’re officially moving into Version 1.3! Our Wallpaper Mode has become much more stable and is now part of the official release. If you still run into any issues while using Wallpaper Mode, please don’t hesitate to share your feedback — we’ll work on fixing them asap.

Right now, Bugtopia is part of the Autumn Sale at 20% off! If you’ve been on the fence, now’s the perfect time to grab it at a discount. And of course, we’d love it if you could recommend our game to your friends — let’s grow the bug keepers family together!

If you’ve run into any issues with your save data, please refer to the pinned post in the Steam Discussions or check out our previous announcements: [Urgent Notice]Solution for Save file Issues

New Contents

Added a Boss Key! Press Ctrl + ~ anytime to instantly hide the game window.

Optimizations

Wallpaper Mode is now fully compatible with Windows 10/11 and has been added to the official release!

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with mouse DPI changes.

Bug Reports

If you run into other bugs or issues, you can go to: Settings (bottom-right corner or ESC) → Function → Bug and fill out the bug report form. For tricky or complex issues, feel free to join our Discord! You're also welcome to join our official player community to raise bugs and chat all things buggy with us! Thanks again for your support and for playing Bugtopia!