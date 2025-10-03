This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Balance:

- Reduced weight of food items: millet, fish, meat, eggs, milk, fish feed, animal fiid

- Crops harvested from farmland are now placed directly into the inventory, eliminating the need to pick them up manually.

- Reduced stats of wild and traded animals, as well as tiger and elephant attack power

Previously overpowered values reduced demand for technological development.

Their base attributes were already strong and grew too quickly, causing balance issues

Bugs:

- Multiple villagers harvesting from the same crop simultaneously

- In the butchering ux, sheep lack wool yield value