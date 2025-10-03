Resolves issues with older Unreal Engine games that historically haven't worked with Borderless Gaming (see details below)



Fixes profiles for certain Unity and Google Play on PC games



Corrects state synchronization issues in foreground tracking



Many Unreal Engine 3 games from the 2010s were never designed with windowed mode in mind. As a result, each game responds differently to being resized or moved while in windowed mode, and even fewer support dynamic resizing. This update implements a new strategy that successfully enables Borderless Gaming functionality for these problematic titles. However, since these older games behave differently despite sharing the same engine, no single profile configuration will work universally.Recommended profile settings:LET IT DIE properly detects when the display's working area changes and adjusts its height to fill the space left by the taskbar. It also handles dynamic taskbar restoration smoothly. The "Preserve Client Area" option should be enabled because while the game doesn't initially know how to handle window maximization, after the initial positioning it maintains borderless fullscreen without the window constantly resetting (avoiding the repeated brute-force adjustments that Borderless Gaming would otherwise apply).Recommended profile settings:Until now, achieving true fullscreen with Dishonored (without mods) has been impossible. This is because the game completely resets its size and window styles whenever the window is moved, making borderless mode nearly impossible to maintain. Unfortunately, it also resets when the taskbar is dynamically restored. Therefore, the best approach for Dishonored is to hide the taskbar to preserve the borderless fullscreen state.If the default settings don't produce the desired results for your specific game, we recommend experimenting with different profile options until you find the combination that works best. Each game may require unique settings to achieve optimal borderless fullscreen performance.