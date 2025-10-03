Improved AI target switching, so they no longer clump up in big stacks when fighting
Fixed Rebels Castle Navmesh unreachable spot on a tower
Fixed Construction Editor - Buildings wouldnt build correct navmesh so units couldnt reach other correctly
Fixed Units can no longer rotate in Y axis, which made it so they were rotated uphill or downhill in certain cases
Early Access Hotfix 19
Update notes via Steam Community
