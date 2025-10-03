 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20234492 Edited 3 October 2025 – 07:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved AI target switching, so they no longer clump up in big stacks when fighting
Fixed Rebels Castle Navmesh unreachable spot on a tower
Fixed Construction Editor - Buildings wouldnt build correct navmesh so units couldnt reach other correctly
Fixed Units can no longer rotate in Y axis, which made it so they were rotated uphill or downhill in certain cases

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
