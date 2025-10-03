Are you sure you want to view these images?

v45 (October 2nd, 2025)

CHANGES & ADDITIONS:

Some game optimization.

2 new events - Cunnilingus with Ben & Rick after ordering pizza. Having them as boyfriends skips other requirements.

Jane can offer her virginity during the hobo stress relief event.

Jane can use condoms at the Kinky Nymph brothel. Keep in mind this place was never meant to have condoms, so expect some visual glitches.

Hairdresser - Added undress & zoom-out buttons. Also added a visual feature that lets you undress for character customization purposes.

Added a new challenge with 3 ranks - Energized, which reduces Energy consumption by 10-30%.

Added new settings – you can choose whether the camera zooms in/out at dialogue start/end, indoors & outdoors separately.

Added 3 cheat items to the inventory which: (EXTENDED VERSION ONLY!)

Refreshes all daily events.

Rewinds time by up to 3 hours.

Enters hairdresser mode anywhere in the game.

FIXES:

Fixed multiple bugs I forgot to note… Oops!

Fixed multiple settings not saving properly.

Fixed buying Gym B clothes also adding Gym A variant upon loading a save.

Fixed hobo HJ/BJ stress relief animations.

Fixed Ben's drinking event (option to suck a dick).

Fixed invisible dicks in X-Ray while using the "X-Ray Dick Shares Color" experimental setting.

Fixed some rare situations giving less trait experience than intended.

Fixed some situations not passing time, like exercising at the gym.

Fixed Albert not asking for rent after a breakup.

Fixed issues with time display in the event sheet.

Fixed events in the Event Sheet with 100% base chance displaying the wrong chance with negative Luck.

Fixed interaction instantly triggering upon finishing dialogue when clicking with the mouse.

Fixed a rare bug preventing Jane from leaving a location.

Fixed Burglar event not triggering for Aristocrat backstory.

Fixed some issues with NPC condom detection.

Fixed gym shower not cleaning sperm.