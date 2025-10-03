🎮 Staffer Series 3.0 Update Beta Play Recruitment!
October 3rd, 6 PM ~ Until the update on October 8th ✨
<Test Subject Games>
- Staffer Case
- Staffer Reborn
<How to Participate in the Beta Test>
1. Right-click on the desired game in your Steam Library and select 'Properties'.
2. Go to the 'Betas' tab (or 'Beta Participation' option).
3. Select ""beta3.0"" from the participation options.
<How to Submit Feedback>
Please submit your feedback using the link below,
or share the information via Discord!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYB0-Rga_N35K8fpUWwFqDhjj-rr-gegxuMazNP1IxqPkTGw/viewform?usp=dialog
<View Update Details>
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2128480/view/498331094794371705
*If you stream during the beta test, please announce that it is a test build before starting.
🎮 Staffer Series 3.0 Update Beta Play Recruitment!
Update notes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 20234395
Windows 64-bit Depot 2128482
Windows macOS 64-bitDLC 2486600 Depot 2486600
macOS 64-bit Depot 2486608
Changed depots in beta3.0 branch