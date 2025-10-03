 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20234395 Edited 3 October 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
🎮 Staffer Series 3.0 Update Beta Play Recruitment!
October 3rd, 6 PM ~ Until the update on October 8th ✨

<Test Subject Games>

- Staffer Case
- Staffer Reborn

<How to Participate in the Beta Test>

1. Right-click on the desired game in your Steam Library and select 'Properties'.

2. Go to the 'Betas' tab (or 'Beta Participation' option).

3. Select ""beta3.0"" from the participation options.


<How to Submit Feedback>
Please submit your feedback using the link below,
or share the information via Discord!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYB0-Rga_N35K8fpUWwFqDhjj-rr-gegxuMazNP1IxqPkTGw/viewform?usp=dialog


<View Update Details>
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2128480/view/498331094794371705


*If you stream during the beta test, please announce that it is a test build before starting.

Changed depots in beta3.0 branch

View more data in app history for build 20234395
Windows 64-bit Depot 2128482
Windows macOS 64-bitDLC 2486600 Depot 2486600
macOS 64-bit Depot 2486608
