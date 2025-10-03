1.修复了技能研究所npc好感度6级送石膏像的bug
2.修复了第一把武器的配件直接拖到第二把武器上，第一把依旧保留了配件效果的bug
3.修复了基地二楼建造时，鼠标挪到最右边会画面抽搐的bug
4.修复了入侵房获得武器时，武器合成吞配件的bug
5.修复了心脏二阶段有概率导致卡剧情的bug
6.修复了西格玛有概率一阶段被瞬秒会无法进入二阶段的bug
7.修复了每次重进游戏，恢复键会默认回到默认键位的bug
8.修复了技能-无神信徒满级未触发效果的bug
0.2.3修复补丁公告
