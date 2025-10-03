Hello, Travelers!

A new hotfix update has been applied to improve your gameplay experience and resolve major issues, based on your valuable reports. Please see the details below:

🔧 Hotfix Details

Fixed an issue where, after battling a hidden boss, souls would sometimes not drop, and the rift would fail to open.

Fixed a bug where the game could freeze on the lobby search screen. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the players who reported these issues, and especially to Traveler 水宝 for providing a crucial clue that helped us resolve the problem.

Fixed an issue where some text displayed with incorrect vertical alignment.

This hotfix is part of our ongoing efforts to make Shape of Dreams more stable and enjoyable. Your reports and feedback continue to be a tremendous help in improving the game. 🌙

See you again in the dream! 💫

– Lizard Smoothie💫