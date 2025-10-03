Fixed bug where quest to fight an Alien Diaspora flotilla didn't start (also added more dialogue options).



Fixed an issue where an empty hint appears during recruiting.



Updated a few hints images.



Fixed physics issue for web projectile (arachnoid enemy).



Added slight delay to tooltips to avoid them staying visible when changing panels.



For this week's patch, a few fixes :Right now, I'm preparing the launch of the game but also trying to fix any last minute bugs so my next post will be a launch date or another small patch.Until then, thanks for your support and patience.Regards,Jorge.