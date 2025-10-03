- Fixed bug where quest to fight an Alien Diaspora flotilla didn't start (also added more dialogue options).
- Fixed an issue where an empty hint appears during recruiting.
- Updated a few hints images.
- Fixed physics issue for web projectile (arachnoid enemy).
- Added slight delay to tooltips to avoid them staying visible when changing panels.
Right now, I'm preparing the launch of the game but also trying to fix any last minute bugs so my next post will be a launch date or another small patch.
Until then, thanks for your support and patience.
Regards,
Jorge.
Changed files in this update