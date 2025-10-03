 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20234037
Update notes via Steam Community
For this week's patch, a few fixes :

  • Fixed bug where quest to fight an Alien Diaspora flotilla didn't start (also added more dialogue options).
  • Fixed an issue where an empty hint appears during recruiting.
  • Updated a few hints images.
  • Fixed physics issue for web projectile (arachnoid enemy).
  • Added slight delay to tooltips to avoid them staying visible when changing panels.



Right now, I'm preparing the launch of the game but also trying to fix any last minute bugs so my next post will be a launch date or another small patch.
Until then, thanks for your support and patience.

Regards,
Jorge.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Void Marauders Content Depot 1482821
macOS Void Marauders OSX Depot 1482822
Linux 64-bit Void Marauders Linux Depot 1482823
