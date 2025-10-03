If your project previously used “Scene Changed” , it will now default to “None” and must be manually reset if needed.

Reason for this change:

The default was previously "Scene Changed", which unintentionally caused certain objects (like dynamically generated bullets or effects) to be revived in scenes where they were no longer needed.

To prevent this issue, the default is now set to "None". We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this change.