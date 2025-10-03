🔧 Important Changes
The default value for "Revive Condition" in BaseSettings has been changed to “None”.
If your project previously used “Scene Changed”, it will now default to “None” and must be manually reset if needed.
Reason for this change:
The default was previously "Scene Changed", which unintentionally caused certain objects (like dynamically generated bullets or effects) to be revived in scenes where they were no longer needed.
To prevent this issue, the default is now set to "None". We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this change.
✨ Improvements
Added a button to insert an empty action/condition array into execution and condition arrays.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where states with the “Moment Pressed” input condition could trigger repeatedly when linked.
Fixed an error where non-scene-saved GameObjects present in a scene caused console errors.
Fixed an issue where objects moved using “Move Object” could not be stopped by “Movement Template” stop commands.
Fixed an issue where the "Enable When Camera Approaches" setting was not working as expected.
Fixed a crash that could occur when generating child objects containing the “Display Text” action.
Fixed an issue where database changes were not reflected in-game under certain conditions.
