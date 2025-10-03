Updated to v1.0.6



This update mainly addresses bug fixes.

・Fixed an issue where Bridge Conveyors could be placed in unintended ways.

・Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, Conveyor Belts were not properly replaced when using the Replace All function.

・Fixed an issue where an error would occur when reaching Level 30.

・Fixed an issue where acquiring the Research Tree "Recycle Tech" would unlock the Inserter's Filter Function.

・Fixed an issue where Droppers could be placed in the Ink Pool beyond its limit. (Droppers placed beyond the limit will now no longer function.)

・Fixed an issue where Wyverns from battles could sometimes appear on the Factory side.

・Fixed an issue where the Tutorial could become unprogressable under certain conditions.

・Fixed an issue where the History could be saved multiple times under certain conditions.

・Fixed an issue where effects obtained from "Arcane Knowledge" might not function when using a Controller.

・Fixed an issue where the Remove operation might not work when the equipment operation status window is displayed while using a Controller.

・Fixed an issue where the cursor behavior in the Inventory might be incorrect when using a Controller.

・Fixed some translation texts.