ECO (Economic) Governor💰
"Cash Cow Strategy"
Recruits generals
Rewards disloyal generals
Builds economy and farms seasonally
Sends surplus gold and food to Warlord's home province
Uses "Give Food" to boost approval when needed
Mines with unused generals
Sends surplus gifts to Warlord's home province
Goal: Zero armies, just mine and send resources to Warlord
MIX (Balanced) Governor⚖️
"Cautious Opportunist Strategy"
Recruits generals
Rewards disloyal generals
Builds economy and farms seasonally
Maintains small defensive army
Equips army modestly
Sells gifts for money
Mines with unused generals
Sends surplus resources to Warlord
Only attacks weak enemies when conditions are favorable
Goal: Balanced growth with opportunistic expansion
WAR (Military) Governor⚔️
"Super Badass Strategy"
Recruits generals aggressively
Rewards disloyal generals
Ensures adequate food supply
Sells gifts and mines for gold
Builds massive armies
Equips armies heavily
Trains armies for combat effectiveness
Attacks AI provinces constantly
Goal: Conquer everything, expand aggressively
Key Improvements:
All governors now use ALL available generals
Added loyalty management to prevent betrayals
ECO focuses purely on resource generation
WAR can actually launch invasions now
MIX balances growth with careful expansion
Changed files in this update