ECO (Economic) Governor 💰

"Cash Cow Strategy"

Recruits generals

Rewards disloyal generals

Builds economy and farms seasonally

Sends surplus gold and food to Warlord's home province

Uses "Give Food" to boost approval when needed

Mines with unused generals

Sends surplus gifts to Warlord's home province

Goal: Zero armies, just mine and send resources to Warlord



MIX (Balanced) Governor ⚖️

"Cautious Opportunist Strategy"

Recruits generals

Rewards disloyal generals

Builds economy and farms seasonally

Maintains small defensive army

Equips army modestly

Sells gifts for money

Mines with unused generals

Sends surplus resources to Warlord

Only attacks weak enemies when conditions are favorable

Goal: Balanced growth with opportunistic expansion



WAR (Military) Governor ⚔️

"Super Badass Strategy"

Recruits generals aggressively

Rewards disloyal generals

Ensures adequate food supply

Sells gifts and mines for gold

Builds massive armies

Equips armies heavily

Trains armies for combat effectiveness

Attacks AI provinces constantly

Goal: Conquer everything, expand aggressively

Key Improvements:

All governors now use ALL available generals

Added loyalty management to prevent betrayals

ECO focuses purely on resource generation

WAR can actually launch invasions now

MIX balances growth with careful expansion