3 October 2025 Build 20233612 Edited 3 October 2025 – 04:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
2025/10/03
New content:
1. Add animation part of bikini set (2D character h)
Bug fixes:
1. Fixed a bug where the protagonist could move during special plotlines
2. Fixed the bug where some sets were not replaced after bringing guests into the sexual service room

