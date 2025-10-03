 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20233339
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve just added Spanish language support in the latest update.
Now you can enjoy the game fully localized in Spanish (LatAm), with menus, dialogue, and more.

Update today and experience the adventure in a whole new language!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2644241
  
