3 October 2025 Build 20233236 Edited 3 October 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The "Team trait" attribute has been replaced with "Weaknesses". Most teams will have 1 or 2 weaknesses which can change occasionally after matches. This experimental attribute will try to make weaker attributes (attack, defence, mentality etc) gain fewer points when rewarded and lose more points when penalized after matches.

- Fixed an error that caused the simulator to crash when editing the custom stage teams for the 217-team knockout.

https://simcups.com

