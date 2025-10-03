- The "Team trait" attribute has been replaced with "Weaknesses". Most teams will have 1 or 2 weaknesses which can change occasionally after matches. This experimental attribute will try to make weaker attributes (attack, defence, mentality etc) gain fewer points when rewarded and lose more points when penalized after matches.
- Fixed an error that caused the simulator to crash when editing the custom stage teams for the 217-team knockout.
Web site:
https://simcups.com
Update Notes, 3rd October, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
