3 October 2025 Build 20233223 Edited 3 October 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- When recalling a butterfly from a double-totem, both butterflies are recalled automatically.
- In The Mist level, the boulder that is moved down now has a red arrow pointing down.
- Removed a checkpoint in the tutorial that may confuse players while recalling butterfly.
- Turned off automatic camera by default.
- Added 2 spare pearls in the Pearl Reef to make the puzzle easier.

