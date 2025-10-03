- When recalling a butterfly from a double-totem, both butterflies are recalled automatically.
- In The Mist level, the boulder that is moved down now has a red arrow pointing down.
- Removed a checkpoint in the tutorial that may confuse players while recalling butterfly.
- Turned off automatic camera by default.
- Added 2 spare pearls in the Pearl Reef to make the puzzle easier.
Update Notes For October 3
