Item Adjustments

Hero's Emblem

The effect that reduced the experience gain penalty based on the number of Novice Heroes has been changed to an effect that increases Novice Heroes’ experience gain.

Ring of Life

Removed the Max HP Debugging effect.

When allies are at full Max HP, applying Positive Debugging to [Hp] increases [Max Hp] by 20%–40%.

Special Card Added

A new Max Hp Enhancement Card has been added to Map-Clear Rewards.

This card increases the selected character’s [Max Hp].

New Items

Magic Stone Ore

An item with a unique mechanic that amplifies enemies and then absorbs the amplified stats.

Amplifies Positive Debugging values applied to enemy characters.

When the affected enemy is defeated, Kirara’s corresponding stat increases by the amount of Positive Debugging applied.

Flame Trap

Upgrades Trap Cards so that traps placed by Kirara ignore a portion of enemy Defense.

Poison Trap

Upgrades Trap Cards so that traps placed by Kirara inflict the Poison status on enemies.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the reroll button in the Map-Clear Rewards UI would not work under certain conditions.