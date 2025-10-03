 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20233140 Edited 3 October 2025 – 04:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Item Adjustments

Hero's Emblem

  • The effect that reduced the experience gain penalty based on the number of Novice Heroes has been changed to an effect that increases Novice Heroes’ experience gain.

Ring of Life

  • Removed the Max HP Debugging effect.

  • When allies are at full Max HP, applying Positive Debugging to [Hp] increases [Max Hp] by 20%–40%.

Special Card Added

A new Max Hp Enhancement Card has been added to Map-Clear Rewards.

This card increases the selected character’s [Max Hp].

New Items

Magic Stone Ore

  • An item with a unique mechanic that amplifies enemies and then absorbs the amplified stats.

  • Amplifies Positive Debugging values applied to enemy characters.

  • When the affected enemy is defeated, Kirara’s corresponding stat increases by the amount of Positive Debugging applied.

Flame Trap

  • Upgrades Trap Cards so that traps placed by Kirara ignore a portion of enemy Defense.

Poison Trap

  • Upgrades Trap Cards so that traps placed by Kirara inflict the Poison status on enemies.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the reroll button in the Map-Clear Rewards UI would not work under certain conditions.

Changed files in this update

