Hello, this is Studio215.

We are thrilled to announce that on October 3rd, Dream Abyss: Survivors has officially launched!

Unlike the demo version showcased during Steam Next Fest, this release comes with major system changes and improvements.

In particular, we streamlined the storyline and focused development on enhancing the core fun of gameplay.

We have done our best to incorporate the valuable feedback from players who enjoyed the demo, and we sincerely hope you will have a great time playing.

Looking ahead, we plan to add an Infinite Mode and continue making balance updates to further improve the game.

Additionally, we hope to bring you a future project that will dive deeper into the world and story of Dream Abyss, and we look forward to that opportunity.

Thank you so much for your support and for playing.

Enjoy your adventure into the depths of dreams with Dream Abyss: Survivors!