- Visual and chart tweaks for Era Chimæra
- Decreased load times for Atom Map
- Steam Achievements are now kept in sync more reliably with in-game achievements. If you are missing any Steam Achievements but have the associated in-game achievement, they should be triggered on launch
- Max combo now displays on the results screen
- "Game speed" option is now applied more consistently, including cases where it was causing visual errors in 3-Bit Bebop and Ladybug Castle
- Atom Map buttons are no longer clickable when hidden from view
- Fixed crashes relating to loading custom levels without backgrounds
Version 1.0.5
