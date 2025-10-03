 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20232906 Edited 3 October 2025 – 03:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 1.0.5

  • Visual and chart tweaks for Era Chimæra
  • Decreased load times for Atom Map
  • Steam Achievements are now kept in sync more reliably with in-game achievements. If you are missing any Steam Achievements but have the associated in-game achievement, they should be triggered on launch
  • Max combo now displays on the results screen
  • "Game speed" option is now applied more consistently, including cases where it was causing visual errors in 3-Bit Bebop and Ladybug Castle
  • Atom Map buttons are no longer clickable when hidden from view
  • Fixed crashes relating to loading custom levels without backgrounds

