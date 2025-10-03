 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20232799 Edited 3 October 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]
・New Kanji added (with mnemonics):
　#14 下
　#15 上
　#16 中
　#17 木
　#18 休

KATAKANA MNEMONICS
・New Katakana Mnemonics added for:
　カ、キ、ク、ケ、コ、サ、シ、ス、セ、ソ

CARDS
・New purchasable card at the 2nd Card Shop: チームかっぱ

OTHER:
🎨 New Main Menu design added

＾▽＾）／

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link