📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]
・New Kanji added (with mnemonics):
#14 下
#15 上
#16 中
#17 木
#18 休
KATAKANA MNEMONICS
・New Katakana Mnemonics added for:
カ、キ、ク、ケ、コ、サ、シ、ス、セ、ソ
CARDS
・New purchasable card at the 2nd Card Shop: チームかっぱ
OTHER:
🎨 New Main Menu design added
＾▽＾）／
BUILD 8.4: Katakana & Kanji
