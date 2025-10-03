 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20232658 Edited 3 October 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Attempted to improve player positioning offset in event of disc landing right against a wall (rocks/trees/crevices etc)
- Added physics materials to rocks so that discs slide off steep surfaces (such as cliff faces) more easily.
- Said physic material applied to rocks/cliffs in Mountain Valley and Redwoods

Changed files in this update

