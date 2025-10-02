 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20232631 Edited 3 October 2025 – 02:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Indicator to display the current location of the flags

  • Damage taken sound effect

Changes

  • Health bar now indicates when you have spawn protection

  • Removed race checkpoint #33 from the Space Station map

  • Improved held item bob/sprint animations

  • Flag item team colors

  • Weapon balance:

    • Glock reload time 2s to 1.5s

    • UMP mag ammo 25 to 30

    • UMP fire rate 840 to 900

    • UMP reload time 2s to 1.75s

    • L249 fire rate 720 to 780

Fixes

  • The spawn protection barrier appears on all other players when you first join the server even though they don’t actually have spawn protection

  • No footstep sounds play if you constantly jump

  • Voice chat stuttering (Improved but still needs more work)

  • Current race time display stopped working when playing consecutive races

  • Player collision not disabled in race when joining mid-game

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2265641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link