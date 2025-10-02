Additions
Indicator to display the current location of the flags
Damage taken sound effect
Changes
Health bar now indicates when you have spawn protection
Removed race checkpoint #33 from the Space Station map
Improved held item bob/sprint animations
Flag item team colors
Weapon balance:
Glock reload time 2s to 1.5s
UMP mag ammo 25 to 30
UMP fire rate 840 to 900
UMP reload time 2s to 1.75s
L249 fire rate 720 to 780
Fixes
The spawn protection barrier appears on all other players when you first join the server even though they don’t actually have spawn protection
No footstep sounds play if you constantly jump
Voice chat stuttering (Improved but still needs more work)
Current race time display stopped working when playing consecutive races
Player collision not disabled in race when joining mid-game
Changed files in this update