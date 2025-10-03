- Improved the initialization process of the "Players" window.

- Fixed small bugs that were resetting the page of the "Players" window to the first page when the focus in the search or pages input field was lost.

- Russian and Chinese characters now display correctly in the game.

- Fixed a bug that made the fishing reel go crazy when clicking on it with multiple buttons simultaneously. Thanks to Xhell for reporting the bug.

- It is now possible to reel in fish by holding "spacebar" on computer. Thanks to Ardenwolfe for suggesting this improvement.

- Added a "Reconnect" button after losing the internet connection in the login screen and in the game. Thanks to Ardenwolfe for suggesting this improvement.

- Added a "Quit game" button to the login screen. Thanks to Ardenwolfe for suggesting this improvement.

- Added a "Quit game" button in the game and that displays only after losing the internet connection. Thanks to Ardenwolfe for suggesting this improvement.

- When the "Internet connection lost" message box is displayed, the fish and treasures stop disappearing and spawning until the message box is closed.

- Instead of being saved after each area visited, each fish or each treasure fished, your progression is now saved every minute and on quitting the game. Depending on your device, abruptly quitting the game, with ALT+F4 for example, may cause your progression to not be completely saved. I strongly recommend using the button "Save and quit" in the Options menu to save your progression and exit the game properly. This new save system is a little bit more dangerous for your progression, but I did my best to make sure your progression is saved properly if you use the "Save and quit" button. Also, this system is way more efficient at saving your bandwidth and my free credits on Unity Cloud, helping me in keeping Fishing Relax free.

- The keybind "B" that hides the buttons is now disabled when the "Players" menu is open. Thanks to kitt for reporting the bug.

- Improved the data collection system for analytics regarding fished treasures, fished fish, and visited locations.