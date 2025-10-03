 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20232494
Update notes via Steam Community
[Single Card Changes]
Phyra Egg now uses evolution to show evolution icon
Mirion => draw 2 to draw 1 card
Peafan => 5 attack to 4 attack
Fish Trap => 3 mana to 4 mana
Volcano Town =>
- 4 mana to 3 mana
- 7 hp to 5 hp
- added 1 mana cost per use
Rock Cave =>
- 1 mana to 3 mana
- 7 hp to 5 hp
- added 1 mana cost per use

[Mechanic Changes]
Update Set HP/Attack Abilities to remove buffs if needed
- Example: Card uses ability set HP to 3. Target has 5 HP + 2HP bonus. 2HP bonus is discarded, and the base HP is set to 3.
Electric Fairy Power => 4 EP to 5 EP
Added reveal enemy hand ability
Added mind swap ability
Added switch control ability
Ensure traps all use the same play audio

Complete Psychic Team Revamp
https://discord.com/channels/918722415280943144/918722416258199555/1423444922513494016

Psychic Fairy Power => Now discards 1 random card from opponents hand for 4 EP

Changed files in this update

Depot 3847291
