Phyra Egg now uses evolution to show evolution iconMirion => draw 2 to draw 1 cardPeafan => 5 attack to 4 attackFish Trap => 3 mana to 4 manaVolcano Town =>- 4 mana to 3 mana- 7 hp to 5 hp- added 1 mana cost per useRock Cave =>- 1 mana to 3 mana- 7 hp to 5 hp- added 1 mana cost per useUpdate Set HP/Attack Abilities to remove buffs if needed- Example: Card uses ability set HP to 3. Target has 5 HP + 2HP bonus. 2HP bonus is discarded, and the base HP is set to 3.Electric Fairy Power => 4 EP to 5 EPAdded reveal enemy hand abilityAdded mind swap abilityAdded switch control abilityEnsure traps all use the same play audioComplete Psychic Team RevampPsychic Fairy Power => Now discards 1 random card from opponents hand for 4 EP