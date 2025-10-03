To play this version from the prior version, you have to start a new game from a new save to play or you can wipe the save data here:

Your steam game location Example



C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\WarhawkDown_windows\WarhawkDown_Data\Data

I'll add a reset button to do this for you next build.



Removed test hotkeys.

Fixed chop tree dupe

Fixed adding logs into journal

Fixed melee punch disappearing after switching weapons



Adjusted journal craft items

Adjust journal find items

Add screenshot bug hot key [U]



Fixed crafting buildings detecting nearby objects.

Fixed exit game on death.

Adjusted UI based on screen height instead of width



Fixed melee damage against animals

Adjusted Jaguar attack damage to 15 from 25

Adjust Jaguar hit points to 55 from 80.

Stone knife damage is 10. 6 hits for kill.

Bone knife damage is 12. 5 hits for kill.

Stone axe damage is 5. 11 hits for kill.



Added HP UI to melee hits



Player starting hp 100



One day is 20 minutes.

Thirst rate is now 0.00125. So player will start to die in 1 day without water

Hunger rate is now 0.000625. So player will start to die in 2.2 days without food.



Added white background for storage and inventory to see better at night

Added Rafts

Added Tire Raft

Added Tires

