Today's update is the 150th client build since Steam launch on June 12th. We're almost at a v6.0.0 release. While initially I had hoped that version 6 would include the perk system. What seems more likely is that version 6 will be the stable build of all our existing features.

Features

Hotkey bar now disables visually when charging chakra and guarding

It was a bug that you were able to guard and throw kunai etc.

Charging chakra already disabled the hotkey bar, but it wasn't visually clear.

Added separate Shaved Hair setting and Hide Hair setting for hats/masks in item editor

River Crossing Arena (CTF) now has speed boosts

Changes

Update Bestiary drop section to show estimated percentages instead of words like "Uncommon" and "Common"

Poison Scalpel can now be used with Pressure Point Technique

Poison Scalpel can now be used with Chakra Scalpel Technique but only after shared cooldown ends

Bug Fixes