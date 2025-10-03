Today's update is the 150th client build since Steam launch on June 12th. We're almost at a v6.0.0 release. While initially I had hoped that version 6 would include the perk system. What seems more likely is that version 6 will be the stable build of all our existing features.
Features
Hotkey bar now disables visually when charging chakra and guarding
It was a bug that you were able to guard and throw kunai etc.
Charging chakra already disabled the hotkey bar, but it wasn't visually clear.
Added separate Shaved Hair setting and Hide Hair setting for hats/masks in item editor
River Crossing Arena (CTF) now has speed boosts
Changes
Update Bestiary drop section to show estimated percentages instead of words like "Uncommon" and "Common"
Poison Scalpel can now be used with Pressure Point Technique
Poison Scalpel can now be used with Chakra Scalpel Technique but only after shared cooldown ends
Bug Fixes
Fixed Bounty/Fainting exploit
Fixed tournament leaderboard display date
Fixed fishing rods not rendering when fishing with weapon override buffs
Fixed client hanging when right-clicking bugged characters in Steam login screen
Fixed snakes spawning in an inaccessible spot in Abandoned Lair (2F)
Fixed Great Messenger Hawks Global Messages working like Premium Messenger Hawk Broadcast Messages
(Devs) Clamped all editors to screen size
