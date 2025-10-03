 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20232470 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's update is the 150th client build since Steam launch on June 12th. We're almost at a v6.0.0 release. While initially I had hoped that version 6 would include the perk system. What seems more likely is that version 6 will be the stable build of all our existing features.

Features

  • Hotkey bar now disables visually when charging chakra and guarding
    It was a bug that you were able to guard and throw kunai etc.
    Charging chakra already disabled the hotkey bar, but it wasn't visually clear.

  • Added separate Shaved Hair setting and Hide Hair setting for hats/masks in item editor

  • River Crossing Arena (CTF) now has speed boosts

Changes

  • Update Bestiary drop section to show estimated percentages instead of words like "Uncommon" and "Common"

  • Poison Scalpel can now be used with Pressure Point Technique

  • Poison Scalpel can now be used with Chakra Scalpel Technique but only after shared cooldown ends

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Bounty/Fainting exploit

  • Fixed tournament leaderboard display date

  • Fixed fishing rods not rendering when fishing with weapon override buffs

  • Fixed client hanging when right-clicking bugged characters in Steam login screen

  • Fixed snakes spawning in an inaccessible spot in Abandoned Lair (2F)

  • Fixed Great Messenger Hawks Global Messages working like Premium Messenger Hawk Broadcast Messages

  • (Devs) Clamped all editors to screen size

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link