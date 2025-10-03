The OST release has also been delayed due to the review process - Stay tuned...
If you encounter any bugs while playing, please report them to me on Discord!
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Balance Changes
- Hermit Holster's wake-up range increased from 3.3 to 4
- Hollow Hermit's wake-up range increased from 3.3 to 5.5
- Hermit has been an incredibly powerful, yet unpopular turret, due to how much time they often stay asleep for. Making it easier for Odin to wake them up (even across a lake) should help things.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a glitch where certain achievements cannot unlock inside Graveyard
- Reported by Something
- Fixed a glitch where Leviathan disappears from the Graveyard
- Reported by Darthen
- Fixed a glitch where on slower computers, Lionfish spikes can occasionally shoot past & miss their target
- Fixed a glitch where some insta turres inside Graveyard may not revert to cards when simulation starts
- Fixed a glitch where a Watchdog that has been removed by Hammer Shark can still trigger the "Salty Seadog" achievement
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Misc Changes
- Added 3 tutorial pop-ups for Potionn Factory levels (like with Mortar Skeleton ;) )
- Achievement "Productive Workout" can no longer be unlocked inside Graveyard
- Added localized "Up Next" sprite for Czech
Changed files in this update