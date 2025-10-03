Balance Changes

Hermit has been an incredibly powerful, yet unpopular turret, due to how much time they often stay asleep for. Making it easier for Odin to wake them up (even across a lake) should help things.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a glitch where certain achievements cannot unlock inside Graveyard

Reported by Something



Fixed a glitch where Leviathan disappears from the Graveyard

Reported by Darthen



Fixed a glitch where on slower computers, Lionfish spikes can occasionally shoot past & miss their target



can occasionally shoot past & miss their target Fixed a glitch where some insta turres inside Graveyard may not revert to cards when simulation starts



may not revert to cards when simulation starts Fixed a glitch where a Watchdog that has been removed by Hammer Shark can still trigger the "Salty Seadog" achievement



Misc Changes

Added 3 tutorial pop-ups for Potionn Factory levels (like with Mortar Skeleton ;) )



(like with Mortar Skeleton ;) ) Achievement "Productive Workout" can no longer be unlocked inside Graveyard



can no longer be unlocked inside Graveyard Added localized "Up Next" sprite for Czech



I'm moving, so no new turrets yet... But expect them soon!

The OST release has also been delayed due to the review process - Stay tuned...