3 October 2025 Build 20232456
Update notes via Steam Community
I'm moving, so no new turrets yet... But expect them soon!
The OST release has also been delayed due to the review process - Stay tuned...

If you encounter any bugs while playing, please report them to me on Discord!

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Balance Changes


  • Hermit Holster's wake-up range increased from 3.3 to 4
  • Hollow Hermit's wake-up range increased from 3.3 to 5.5

    • Hermit has been an incredibly powerful, yet unpopular turret, due to how much time they often stay asleep for. Making it easier for Odin to wake them up (even across a lake) should help things.


-------------------------------------------------------------------

Bug Fixes


  • Fixed a glitch where certain achievements cannot unlock inside Graveyard


  • Fixed a glitch where Leviathan disappears from the Graveyard


  • Fixed a glitch where on slower computers, Lionfish spikes can occasionally shoot past & miss their target
  • Fixed a glitch where some insta turres inside Graveyard may not revert to cards when simulation starts
  • Fixed a glitch where a Watchdog that has been removed by Hammer Shark can still trigger the "Salty Seadog" achievement


-------------------------------------------------------------------

Misc Changes


  • Added 3 tutorial pop-ups for Potionn Factory levels (like with Mortar Skeleton ;) )
  • Achievement "Productive Workout" can no longer be unlocked inside Graveyard
  • Added localized "Up Next" sprite for Czech

