-Crawlers

-Crawlers can no longer charge at players like standing zombies

-Crawlers attacked distance reduced from 400 to 100

-Crawlers are now all the same speed (No matter what round) 180 base speed, after first attack 220 base speed

-Crawlers now play proper animation while crawling

-Zombie leg health increased from 35% of total health to 40% of total health before wave 10, After wave 10 leg health is 45% leg health

Note - It will still be "easy" to crawler a zombie in the early rounds



-Zombies

-Zombie damage reduced from 30 to 20, Max multiplication after round 15 jumping to 25 damage per hit

-Added more blood effects to body hits that don't GIB the zombie including Chest shots

-Start round zombies moved from 6 to 8. This does affect all other zombie round spawn numbers



-Weapons

-You can now sprint directly after reloading the "Undead Desire" double barrel shotgun without canceling reload

-Fixed Sten auto reload on empty leaving magazine in weapon



-Other

-Munition Maximizer can no longer be used if it is already working on a weapon upgrade

-Reduced Munition Maximizer upgrade time from 12 sec to 10 sec

-Added a wall buy to Disturbia mansion upstairs bed room

-Added a destructible path on Disturbia after all requirements are met. (this map has many more upgrades to come as well as a main quest)