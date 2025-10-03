 Skip to content
3 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
-Crawlers
-Crawlers can no longer charge at players like standing zombies
-Crawlers attacked distance reduced from 400 to 100
-Crawlers are now all the same speed (No matter what round) 180 base speed, after first attack 220 base speed
-Crawlers now play proper animation while crawling
-Zombie leg health increased from 35% of total health to 40% of total health before wave 10, After wave 10 leg health is 45% leg health
Note - It will still be "easy" to crawler a zombie in the early rounds

-Zombies
-Zombie damage reduced from 30 to 20, Max multiplication after round 15 jumping to 25 damage per hit
-Added more blood effects to body hits that don't GIB the zombie including Chest shots
-Start round zombies moved from 6 to 8. This does affect all other zombie round spawn numbers

-Weapons
-You can now sprint directly after reloading the "Undead Desire" double barrel shotgun without canceling reload
-Fixed Sten auto reload on empty leaving magazine in weapon

-Other
-Munition Maximizer can no longer be used if it is already working on a weapon upgrade
-Reduced Munition Maximizer upgrade time from 12 sec to 10 sec
-Added a wall buy to Disturbia mansion upstairs bed room
-Added a destructible path on Disturbia after all requirements are met. (this map has many more upgrades to come as well as a main quest)

