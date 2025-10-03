Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”

New Contents

The following new songs have been added: Standard Songs “ フリーフォール ” by Zekk “ Yanderella (feat. Komachi) ” by good-cool “ Vatrum ” by Laur vs Tatsh Unlockable Songs via ‘Research Notes’ “ FREEDOM DiVE↓ ” by xi

New missions will be added to the following ‘Research Notes’ entry: “PLATiNA SELECTION 1” — Added 1 more mission. Even if the entry was previously completed, the newly added missions after the update must be completed separately for the entry to be considered complete. The previously accumulated progress of individual missions will not be affected.



New Features

Ingame Layout Configuration

You can now control how the Device and other widgets are displayed on the ingame screen using the [Configure Ingame Layout] menu in the Play Options settings. [Device Position]: Select where the [Device] is displayed on the ingame screen from 'CENTER', 'LEFT', or 'RIGHT'. [Swap Widget Position]: Swap the display positions of the [Play info widget] and [DB widget]. [Display Play info widget] / [Display DB widget]: Individually show or hide the [Play info widget] and the [DB widget] on the ingame screen.



[Song Details] Button

We've added a [Song Details] button on the [SONG SELECT] screen for the currently highlighted track. Clicking the [Song Details] button opens a new pop-up window. Within this pop-up, you can access the following functions: [BOOTH] Button: View detailed artist information, previously only available via the separate “BOOTH” pop-up. [RANKING] Button: Opens the official website to view the ranking page for the selected song. These functions are inaccessible if the song currently selected by the cursor is locked.



DB Reaction Priority Setting (in [PLAY RESULT] screen)

We've added a new option to customize which event your DB (character) reacts to first on the [PLAY RESULT] screen. You can now set this option via Settings > [GAMEPLAY] Tab > [DB Reaction Priority (in Result screen)]. Previously, the DB was hard-coded to always prioritize the “P.A.T.C.H. Point Increase” event. You can now adjust this priority based on your preference. [Focus on RANK]: If the number of patterns counted for P.A.T.C.H. Points is less than 50, the DB will prioritize the “Specific Accuracy/Rank Achieved” event over the “P.A.T.C.H. Point Increase” event. [Focus on P.A.T.C.H Point]: The DB will continue to prioritize the “P.A.T.C.H. Point Increase” event above all others (same as the previous setting). Regardless of the selected priority setting, the DB will always prioritize the “P.A.T.C.H. Grade Up” event if your P.A.T.C.H. Grade increases.



New 'Research Notes' content Guide and Auto-Selection

Improved access to new ‘Research Notes’ content added through updates. Players can now immediately start new missions without missing them. Upon entering the [MODE SELECT] screen, a pop-up will now display newly available 'Research Notes' content. After the pop-up, the relevant ‘Research Notes’ content will be automatically selected, allowing for immediate research .



Adjustments and improvements

Enhanced the expression details of [Airing (Steamedbun)]'s Live2D model. (Look for the Patch in the plastic bag Airing is holding in her left hand!)

Applied minor performance optimizations in the [SONG SELECT] screen.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the DB (character)s from the loading screen would briefly flicker when transitioning to the gameplay screen.

Fixed an issue where the reward unlock animation would sometimes play twice in a row under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where some Live2D model parts of the DB (character) were either missing or where the eye shape was displayed abnormally.

Fixed an issue where the dialogue balloon for the [Airing (Steamedbun)] and [Label (Diving)] special skins incorrectly displayed the default [Airing] and [Label] dialogue upon entering the [DB SELECT] screen.

Fixed an issue where the BGM volume would abnormally change after playing the song “기억의 경계” in certain environments.

Fixed an issue on the [SONG SELECT] screen where pressing the directional keys and the [Enter] key simultaneously would cause the preview audio of the previously selected song to continue playing.

Corrected the incorrect display text within the input field of the [Enter Promotion Code] pop-up in non-Korean language environments.

Corrected the term for the core gameplay element “Notes” from 「ノート」 to 「ノーツ」 in Japanese environment.

Corrected the name for the “Airing (Steamedbun)” DB from 「アイリン（肉まん）」 to 「アイリン（あんまん）」 in Japanese environment.

The level of certain 6LINES PLUS pattern for “BULK UP” was incorrectly displayed as 25. This has been corrected to the intended level, 24. P.A.T.C.H. Points earned from playing these patterns were already calculated based on Level 24, so there will be no change to previously earned points.



