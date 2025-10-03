SproutBound v1.1.1 Release Notes
Release Date: October 2, 2025
🔧 Bug Fixes
-------------
If you spot anything odd, please report it in the community Discord (https://discord.gg/qUkuzbXVzc) and I'll address it as quickly as possible, thanks!
• BACKUPS & SAVE INTEGRITY
- Unified backup list now reliably shows all valid backups (filesystem + local) without omissions
- Backup import now highlights the imported backup and shows an informational modal (no automatic silent restore)
- Backup strategy simplified: removed scattered ad‑hoc triggers; single 10‑minute auto interval + manual Quick Backup reduces I/O churn
• ECONOMY & LARGE NUMBERS
- Full migration of coin / economy math to BigInt prevents precision loss at extremely large values
- High-magnitude +/- coin badges ( > 1e18 ) now display correctly with proper scaled formatting
• UI / LOGGING / TOOLING
- Realtime metrics / economy chart throttled to 1 update per second for lower overhead
- Advanced log view enabled by default for new saves to surface richer feedback immediately
- Seed tooltips cleaned (removed obsolete offline grow line)
• STEAM & ACHIEVEMENTS
- Automatic Steam achievement rescan on startup and when switching Steam accounts to keep everything in sync
- Achievement retro sync refined and limited to a one‑time pass to prevent notification floods
• PROGRESSION / PRESTIGE
- Seed unlocks now reliably persist through prestige (unlocked seeds remain available after resetting)
✨ Updates
-----------
• Plot unlock cost rebalance for smoother early expansion: Plot 2 = 50M, Plot 3 = 500M, Plot 4 = 5B, Plot 5 = 50B
• Internal number formatting / scaling adjustments to align with BigInt economy (consistency across charts, badges, logs)
Enjoy a steadier experience with safer saves, accurate giant numbers, and seamless Steam syncing! 🌱
NOTE: No other gameplay balance changes in this patch beyond the plot cost adjustments.
SproutBound - v1.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update