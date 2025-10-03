 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20232257 Edited 3 October 2025 – 02:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today I will push a preview update with some upcoming in-game changes.

You can now buy certain items from merchants. Try talking with the cleric on the map, who has also received a proper visual update. I hope you will enjoy the new character design.

Inventory now affects the amount of ammunition and grenades you can carry. The Ammunition parameter works as a multiplier, while grenades are added based on each class.

The starter weapon set has been reduced to the CRB Pistol and a melee weapon. All other weapons can be purchased from merchants.

Please note that this is a preview update, so the content available for purchase is limited and mainly for testing functionality. If everything goes well, I plan to release a larger content update around the end of next week. Currently, I am working on new items, weapon parts, helmets, and some map updates.

Thank you so much for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2214221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link