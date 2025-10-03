Today I will push a preview update with some upcoming in-game changes.



You can now buy certain items from merchants. Try talking with the cleric on the map, who has also received a proper visual update. I hope you will enjoy the new character design.



Inventory now affects the amount of ammunition and grenades you can carry. The Ammunition parameter works as a multiplier, while grenades are added based on each class.



The starter weapon set has been reduced to the CRB Pistol and a melee weapon. All other weapons can be purchased from merchants.



Please note that this is a preview update, so the content available for purchase is limited and mainly for testing functionality. If everything goes well, I plan to release a larger content update around the end of next week. Currently, I am working on new items, weapon parts, helmets, and some map updates.



Thank you so much for your support!