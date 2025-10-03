- New Stuff
- Speedsoft Cube and Slab
- Improved Build List handling for paper targets and modifiers
- Settings.json will be backed up every day into RECOVERY folder
- Speedsoft Cube and Slab
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed Build List target, hardcover and noshoot counts
Improved Build list generation, Speedsoft Cube & Slab props
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1701371
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1701373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update