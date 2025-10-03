 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20232153 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
  • New Stuff
    • Speedsoft Cube and Slab
    • Improved Build List handling for paper targets and modifiers
    • Settings.json will be backed up every day into RECOVERY folder

  • Bug Fixes
    • Fixed Build List target, hardcover and noshoot counts

