- Fixed game crashes caused by interacting with certain objects while the Red Man is active
- Fixed an issue where options data and certain save events such as mem fragments were reset
- Fixed a bug where getting hurt while attacking would force Granger to face to the left
- Fixed a depth issue on certain flower petals
- Fixed a visual bug in the trader's room
- Prevent the Red Man from entering Callum's room during specific events
Quick Patch October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update