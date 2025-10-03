 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20232000 Edited 3 October 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed game crashes caused by interacting with certain objects while the Red Man is active
  • Fixed an issue where options data and certain save events such as mem fragments were reset
  • Fixed a bug where getting hurt while attacking would force Granger to face to the left
  • Fixed a depth issue on certain flower petals
  • Fixed a visual bug in the trader's room
  • Prevent the Red Man from entering Callum's room during specific events

