Knights and mercs, Update #37 is landing on the streets of New Boston while the marketing pods at the megacorps are all blaring the same tune: 25% off this week! Get this puppy while its hot. It's a lot of megacorp nonsense, so let's get into the real stuff on the street, the update. #37 arrives with a few tailored fixes for smoke rules, new rules for Face respec to make it fair for everyone, fixing a bug that was hiding the -25% and -50 Cover penalty from the accuracy breakdown (since Update #35 ːsteamfacepalmː ), fixed bugs with Agent EX Line Crawler when it hit 100% activation, enabled an option to disable the mouse-focused support that made map action buttons clickable, improved enemy usage of Talents, fixed a huge host of map issues.

To all of those playing, posting and especially everyone leaving a review this week - thank you! Your support makes what we do as a small, indie studio possible.

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

Face Respec

For a long time, respec'ing the Face has been an interesting topic. If you did it correctly, especially when combined with the Face's Efficiency Grind Talent, this could create an endless supply of Talent charges. Anyway, those days are over and fair Face respec has arrived.

We've implemented the respec-and-retraining cycle as fairly as we could with the Face. Now, when you respec your Face, we just store all the details about all of your Talents - their ready charges, any cooldown time waiting. Then as you retrain these Talents, we just re-apply those values. This includes Talent upgrades - so you have 2 charges of Care and Feeding ready and then respec, you'll have 1 charge when you retrain the Talent (as, it has 1 charge max) but then if you upgrade it to the second charge, you'll get that charge for free.

If you have a Talent trained, respec and then do not retrain that Talent and let time pass, the values that you had the last time it was trained are maintained, including any cooldowns.

Restored Cover in Accuracy Calculations

Since Update #35 (blame smoke!) the Cover penalties were hidden in the accuracy breakdown in the top right corner. This mistake on our part has created a lot of confusion with the accuracy system, sniper rifles, smoke and just about everything. We are very glad to have your cover penalties back!

Option to Enable Clickable Action Buttons on Map

With Update #36, we enabled the action buttons hovering over the map to be clickable for those mouse-only players in our player base. However, this new feature was not great for players who do like keyboards, so now we have added it as an option. If you want the action buttons to be clickable, go into Options > Controls > Mouse Controls and turn on the option. It is disabled by default.

Smoke Tweaks vs. Suspicious Enemies

With Update #37, we've fixed a few minor issues with the smoke rules that went out in Update #35. The main issue that was resolved was about how enemy agents acted once your characters had been Spotted. If a character was in a smoke cloud but had Spotted status, then it did not mattter what the status of the enemy agent was - Unaware, Suspicious, or Alerted - they would see and attack your character.

The fix to this issue is to ensure that each enemy agent needs their own event to rise up to the Alerted status - perhaps told by another enemy agent with local alert, or seeing a merc who is not hidden by smoke. Once the player is Spotted and the enemy agent is Alerted, then the enemy agent will correctly see and attack the merc through smoke.

Many Map Fixes!

With this update, we've closed about 50 F10s from the community about small bugs with maps. This includes cases where your mercs might start in an enemy sight line, or a lootbox was positioned slightly inside another prop, or a lamp post could be walked through or an exposed VIP started in sight of enemies. This was a really big sweep of small but important map cleanup changes, so thank you for reporting on such details - large and small - to help us improve the game!

v2.2.25 - #37: Networker Reshuffle - 10/2/2025

- Fixed issue with Suspicious enemies seeing Spotted mercs through Smoke - enemy needs a spotting event to be able to target through smoke

- Improved Face Respec rules - all Talents restore their charges and recharge rate from last time they were trained

- Fixed value shown for "time to recharge" in Face Talent hover off main Safehouse screen (showed 88 turns means 22 days)

- Fixed issue with Cover penalties (-25% / -50%) not appearing in Accuracy log in the top right

- Fixed bug with Agent EX Line Crawler not triggering at 100%, improved combat log to reference disabled security device type

- Added new option to enable mouse-only style of play for clickable key glyphs in mission map

- Fixed bug that could cause a game freeze when a merc was shot to Bleeding Out while hacking

- Fixed bug with Matsumoto enemies using H-Series Injector item when not injured

- Fixed bug where connecting to a Matrix node the second time could reset its scan level to 1/2

- Fixed many map issues where you might have started level with enemies spotting mercs or exposed VIP at start

- Fixed issues with some props not correctly tagged for cover / blocking movement