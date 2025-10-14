 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20231875 Edited 14 October 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Officers,

We are now Steam Deck Verified! Fluidly respond to situations regardless of wherever you may be.

A game update is now pushed on Steam that releases the Steam Deck Verified build.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Ready Or Not - Alpha Content Depot 1144201
