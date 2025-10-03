 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20231861 Edited 3 October 2025 – 01:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Changed: The junkyard is now more useful- Parts are now spawned with 65% to 90% durability and have a price that's only 20% to 33% of its retail value. In an existing save, your junkyard will need a few days to refresh its inventory. You can accelerate that by sleeping a few times.
-Changed: Lowered dehydration rate while sprinting.
-Changed: Moonshine inventory visuals in bar are now saved.
-Fixed an issue with the moonshine infusion mission being repeatable and not keeping progress between saves.
-Fixed an issue with placement of Jiggs' battery charging device.
-Fixed various battery charging issues with the moonshine distillery.
-Fixed an issue where the i6 engine would not subtract oil from the oil jug.
-Fixed an issue where the pyramid trophy could be claimed multiple times.
-Fixed a physics issue where a the 250F engine could move to a slightly different place from where you last left it.
-Fixed a physics issue where the truck suspension could recoil when loading into a game while having the i6 engine mounted.

Thank You
Keystone

Changed files in this update

Depot 1697881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link