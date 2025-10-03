-Changed: The junkyard is now more useful- Parts are now spawned with 65% to 90% durability and have a price that's only 20% to 33% of its retail value. In an existing save, your junkyard will need a few days to refresh its inventory. You can accelerate that by sleeping a few times.
-Changed: Lowered dehydration rate while sprinting.
-Changed: Moonshine inventory visuals in bar are now saved.
-Fixed an issue with the moonshine infusion mission being repeatable and not keeping progress between saves.
-Fixed an issue with placement of Jiggs' battery charging device.
-Fixed various battery charging issues with the moonshine distillery.
-Fixed an issue where the i6 engine would not subtract oil from the oil jug.
-Fixed an issue where the pyramid trophy could be claimed multiple times.
-Fixed a physics issue where a the 250F engine could move to a slightly different place from where you last left it.
-Fixed a physics issue where the truck suspension could recoil when loading into a game while having the i6 engine mounted.
Junkyard Truck v1.941 Hotfix
