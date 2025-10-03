Massive optimization improvements.



After receiving feedback about stuttering and noticeable frame drops, especially during cutscenes, all objects are now preloaded before starting each level. This prevents them from being activated only when the scene triggers, which caused performance drops.



In testing, this not only improved cutscenes but also made the overall game run at a higher frame rate with no noticeable stuttering.



On lower-end devices, levels may take slightly longer to load, but the difference is minimal.



Fixed and improved audio-related issues, along with other bug fixes and general adjustments.