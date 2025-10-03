 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20231716 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s hot fix for Dawn of War – Definitive Edition resolves a gameplay issue introduced with yesterday’s 2.3.0 release.  Thank you for all your reports, please continue to report any issues to us at help.relic.com to help set priorities for upcoming patches. 

Gameplay 

  • Imperial Guard – Heavy Weapons team now entrenches and engages in combat correctly 

Additional High Priority Known Issues 

These items are in addition to the high priorty Known Issues we released yesterday

  • We are investigating reports that stats are appearing as reset, or displaying incorrect values. 

  • We are aware that some unit portraits have not been updated. Please send us bug reports with any you find, and please let us know which game mode or campaign you found them in. 

  • Infiltration shaders are not correctly applied to units in modded games.  

  • Loading a Replay from a match that is using mods will lead to a crash 

Changed files in this update

