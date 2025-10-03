Today’s hot fix for Dawn of War – Definitive Edition resolves a gameplay issue introduced with yesterday’s 2.3.0 release. Thank you for all your reports, please continue to report any issues to us at help.relic.com to help set priorities for upcoming patches.



Gameplay

Imperial Guard – Heavy Weapons team now entrenches and engages in combat correctly



Additional High Priority Known Issues

These items are in addition to the high priorty Known Issues we released yesterday .

We are investigating reports that stats are appearing as reset, or displaying incorrect values.

We are aware that some unit portraits have not been updated. Please send us bug reports with any you find, and please let us know which game mode or campaign you found them in.

Infiltration shaders are not correctly applied to units in modded games.