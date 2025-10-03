Due to a heavy amount of requests and interest in a subscription tier with image generation, I've added it!

In addition, it also raises the max context cap for your text generations.

Also, if you currently have a $15 subscription, based on the amount of time left in your subscription, you will get a discount when upgrading! And when you upgrade, you'll have the full 30 days.





Skaldsong 1.3.2:

========

- Added a $25 subscription that comes with (156k) Context size and 300 Imagen 4 Fast generations per month.

- Backend changes (Should no longer be rate limited with Imagen 4 Fast)