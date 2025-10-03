Life of a Dispatch English Teacher in Japan now has a full Japanese localization. Now, Japanese-speaking audiences have a chance to experience the story and the pain of the main character, too.

If you have any Japanese-speaking people in your life, please share this game with them. The game is free, short, and addresses important issues for foreigner life in Japan, so I hope it makes a big impact.

And thank you so much for the hundreds of people who have downloaded and played the game so far! It means a whole lot to the Yuri Kissaten team that people are enjoying our work. We hope to release more Japan-set emotionally heavy games in the future. (And cute ones too of course!)