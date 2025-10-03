Patch Notes:
-Released first dlc: Starter Pack (Lets player get golden aku, crowbar, nightvision, and ammo early)
Fixes:
-Tweaked world brightness and fog colors (still working on)
-Lightning Strike lighting that causes performance dips can now be turned off by putting effects on medium (will make them automatically turn off on low end pcs next update)
-Finally fixed the world going black
-working on fixing indoor Rain sounds
-Fans no longer do damage (caused alot of issues)
-Tweaked how long day and night last for
-Fixed The rake logo covering post-launch content and credits
If you run into any bugs/issues, want to keep up with the latest announcements, progress updates, and new videos, or want to suggest something
