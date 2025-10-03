 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20231635 Edited 3 October 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
-Released first dlc: Starter Pack (Lets player get golden aku, crowbar, nightvision, and ammo early)

-Tweaked world brightness and fog colors (still working on)

-Lightning Strike lighting that causes performance dips can now be turned off by putting effects on medium (will make them automatically turn off on low end pcs next update)

-Finally fixed the world going black

-working on fixing indoor Rain sounds

-Fans no longer do damage (caused alot of issues)

-Tweaked how long day and night last for

-Fixed The rake logo covering post-launch content and credits


If you run into any bugs/issues, want to keep up with the latest announcements, progress updates, and new videos, or want to suggest something please join the Discord:

https://discord.gg/Ah5z5kp7SE

