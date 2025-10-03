Hello, Lighthazers!

Thank you so much for your incredible support and for exploring the vibrant worlds we've created. Your feedback has been invaluable in helping us improve the game.

This patch focuses on squashing some pesky collision bugs that could interrupt your adventure. We've patched up the ground in a few key areas to keep your journey on track.

Here's what's new in this update:

🐛 Bug Fixes

World 2 & World 6 Cave Geometry Fixes: We've located and sealed several invisible gaps in the terrain where a player's character could accidentally fall out of the map. World 2: Addressed collision issue on the wall near the start area. World 6 Cave: The puzzle allowed the player to jump a gap.



These fixes should ensure a much smoother and uninterrupted exploration experience.

We are continuously working to improve Lighthaze World. If you encounter any other issues, please don't hesitate to report them through our discord channels.

Thank you for playing!

— The Lighthaze World Dev Team



