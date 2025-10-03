 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20231593 Edited 3 October 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A couple minor things:

  • The "Spare Course" now requires 10 S ranks rather than Golden Hubcaps.

  • The interface has been tweaked, and more info has been added to the UI in the Hub World.

  • A couple other bug fixes.

Happy Tiring!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1221301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link