A couple minor things:
The "Spare Course" now requires 10 S ranks rather than Golden Hubcaps.
The interface has been tweaked, and more info has been added to the UI in the Hub World.
A couple other bug fixes.
Happy Tiring!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
A couple minor things:
The "Spare Course" now requires 10 S ranks rather than Golden Hubcaps.
The interface has been tweaked, and more info has been added to the UI in the Hub World.
A couple other bug fixes.
Happy Tiring!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update