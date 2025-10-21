Fences 6 is now available

Today we are bringing the best desktop organizer for your Windows PC to Steam. Fences 6, with tabs, icon tint, and a lot more, is now available.

This release of Fences introduces a wide variety of features that are designed to help improve productivity while also adding additional refinements to the desktop. We also spent time reworking navigation flows for Folder Portals™ that makes them feel more natural and mimics experiences seen in File Explorer.

Fences 6 introduces tabs, a feature that allows you to place multiple Fence groups together in a tabbed experience for a modern layout. And with the ability to dynamically add, remove, and apply color to a tab, Fences 6 continues to raise the bar as the best desktop organizational tool for Windows.

Also new in Fences 6 is the ability to apply a color tint to the icons on your desktop. This simple but innovative feature allows you to apply a color expression to all your desktop icons to create a stylistic and distraction-free layout or to help an individual Fence stand out.

On Steam there are options for single and multi-device options as have done with prior versions and we are committed to keeping the Steam flavor of Fences updating at the same cadence as our direct software.