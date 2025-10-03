 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20231555
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix a bug where parts could be duplicated if they were removed with an expanded selection. This would sometimes manifest as parts seemingly going missing, since the duplicated parts could be used for building, but weren't actually added to your inventory.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1532201
