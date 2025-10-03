 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20231455 Edited 3 October 2025 – 00:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug (I hope nobody found) where the final convergence field could decide to not have a primary node, rendering the game impossible to finish. Not good, I know.

  • Hot spots (possible primary node locations) now have a faint purple glow in the general location to make tracking the primary node less tedious.

