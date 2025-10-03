 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20231396 Edited 3 October 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I fixed the Halloween DLC, mainly the first level which has some issues with lag and also reduced the pick up range of the collectibles.

For those that don't know this, you can access the Halloween DLC in the Select Level (S1) menu, by shooting the Halloween headstone.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2870711
