3 October 2025 Build 20231375 Edited 3 October 2025 – 00:26:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Optimize offline experience.
Offline will provide a global prompt and will no longer frequently report errors.
When an article from an online book fails to upload, it will be saved as a local copy and can continue to be modified locally (but cannot upload multimedia resources such as images).
After entering the local copy, you can click save to upload again, and if successful, synchronize to the server.
2. Optimize bookshelf update display
3. Provide annotation display styles, which users can switch between in the reading menu; Beautify annotations
4. Fix offline secretary reading record bug
5 fixes the bug where bookshelf novels do not have application reading records
6 fixes the bug where withdrawing an article leads to the loss of word count and the beginning and end chapters of a book
7 replies. Add the name of the respondent

