Hey there again, Blitzstrike fans!

The spookiest content update for Blitzstrike is here, so grab your pumpkin spice lattes and light some candles.

NEW: Grueling Gauntlet

Autumn has fallen in Le Vert, and Vectoria has another new challenge for you… an underground, insanely difficult gauntlet filled to the brim with enemies, pits, and… sewer graffiti. The catch? You only have 1HP. That’s right, one hit and it’s back to the beginning of the section. Are you brave enough to face Vectoria’s house of horrors?

NEW: The Nightcrawler

Exclusive to the Grueling Gauntlet is a brand new enemy, the latest in Vectoria technology- the Nightcrawler! They may just look like bigger Cubites, but with a twist! Their scorpion-like bodies are made up of a new synthetic metal named Vectorium (of course she named it that) which absorb Trixel’s bullets! They seem unstoppable, but their tails look a little flimsy…

NEW: Snacks

Turns out those crates were hiding something. Now, there is a small chance for a crate to drop a random snack for Trixel to chow down on! If you’re low on health, these snacks will replenish some of Trixel’s health. After all, there’s nothing healthier than a chocolate dipped donut!

In addition to all of this, brand new bonus scenes for the Speedrun Arena and the Grueling Gauntlet are also available.

ICYMI: Blitzstrike: The Soundtrack - now streaming!

Blitzstrike: The Soundtrack is now available! Featuring every track from launch, with music by SketchyLogic, NineThree01, and original remixes, it’s a chiptune treat for Blitzstrike and video game music fans.

As always, thank you for all the amazing feedback and support. Trixel and Vectoria wouldn’t be where they are without this community.

I hope you continue to enjoy Blitzstrike!

-Brennan

