Stable 4.2.8

Hello all, update with mainly multiplayer fixes. Setting this live so people can benefit from it before I undertake more extensive testing a major breadboard UI and component update as well as possibly missile bread boards. Following that a new sail system is due in December/January. Thanks to everyone for helping report a lot of these bugs!



Fixes



Multiplayer, Fixes for control surface synchronisation in multiplayer.

Multiplayer, Fixes for client/host aps shell editing in multiplayer.

Multiplayer, Build mode paint tool in multiplayer now syncs correctly when there are more than 2 players.

Multiplayer, Paint sprayer now syncs properly in multiplayer.

Multiplayer, Resource zone radius and growth rate is now properly synced in multiplayer.

Multiplayer, Weapon status returns are now sent from the server to the client machines.

Multiplayer, Drive syncing between players in multiplayer is more accurate.

Multiplayer, Changing a colour palette in multiplayer now works between clients.

World editor, Banned blocks cannot be bypassed by using the hotbar.

Steam Jet, UI now shows actual capped thrust instead of the theoretical thrust.

APS, Fix for APS colour picker blue values not saving properly. You might see slight variations in alpha due to this but it will be very, very small.

Missiles, Fix for missile initialise smoke cutting out if a short range thruster with a low cut off is used.

Fuel Engine, Fixes for fuel engine exhaust error handling and threading.

LWC, Turrets send aim and fire commands to child turrets and so all turrets and weapons in a hierarchy can now be controlled by one LWC.(This may impact edge cases but those would've been working via a bug.)

Breadboard, AI breadboards are now properly assigned an ID so that variable reader/writer in 'Breadboard mode' writes/reads exclusively to/from the correct AI breadboard.

Breadboard, Double to Long conversion was broken in the breadboard, fixed now.



Changes



Jet and missile colour pickers can go to 0.02 alpha and don't disable the toggle.

Jet/Missile smoke, Black smoke should now be possible.